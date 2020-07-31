Warriors upset Tigers after spirited second half comeback

The Warriors have produced a spirited second half fightback to claim a much needed NRL victory, beating the Wests Tigers 26-20 at the SCG.

Coming into the match off the back of four straight defeats, the Warriors were also hurt by this week's departures of Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, King Vuniyawayawa and Agnatius Passi - all returning home to be with their families.

The Warriors' night got off to the worst possible start as the Tigers raced out to an 8-0 lead, tries to Moses Mbye and David Nofoaluma giving the hosts the early momentum.

Karl Lawton would strike back for the Warriors, scoring after 18 minutes to bring the scores back to 8-6, before the boot of Kodi Nikorima levelled the match at 8-8.

The Tigers hit the front before halftime through interchange Sam McIntyre, going into the break 14-8 ahead.

However, it was the Warriors who struck first in the second spell, Peta Hiku barging his way in to score from close range. Hiku gave the Warriors the lead 12 minutes later, coming up with an acrobatic finish in the corner.

Despite the on-field referee ruling Hiku's second as "no try", the Bunker ruled in favour of the Warriors' centre.

Tohu Harris rubbed salt into the Tigers' wounds four minutes later, snapping up a bouncing ball spilled by Luke Brooks, sending the scores to 26-14 to the Warriors.

It didn't all go the Warriors' way in the second half though, with Eliesa Katoa placed on report for a crusher tackle, facing possible suspension.

The Tigers threatened a late comeback, as Benji Marshall set up winger Tommy Talau to score in the corner, reducing the deficit to six. With one last chance to score in the final seconds, Chris Lawrence's attempted ball to David Nofoaluma could only find the sideline, the Warriors hanging on for victory.