Warriors' Tuivasa-Sheck, Maumalo shortlisted for Dally M Awards

Warriors duo Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Ken Maumalo's impressive individual seasons have been noticed by some of rugby league's best, both included on the shortlist for their respective positions for tonight's Dally M awards.

Despite the Warriors' onfield woes, captain and fullback Tuivasa-Sheck again stood out for the struggling Kiwi side, named as the club's player of the year for the third time in a row, and tipped as an outside chance to claim his second consecutive Dally M Medal.

Tuivasa-Sheck is one of five names on the shortlist for the Dally M fullback of the year, alongside Roosters star James Tedesco, Canberra's Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Parramatta's Clint Gutherson and Melbourne Storm utility playmaker Jahrome Hughes.

Three of the five fullback of the year nominees have Kiwi connections, with Tuivasa-Sheck and Hughes both New Zealand internationals, while Nicoll-Klokstad was born in Auckland, before representing the Cook Islands at Test level.

Meanwhile, Ken Maumalo's 17 tries in 2019 have seen him included on the shortlist for the Dally M winger of the year. Only Latrell Mitchell (19 tries) of the Roosters, and Eels winger Maika Sivo (22) crossed over more than Maumalo. However, despite his 22 tries, Sivo has not been shorlisted for the award.

Maumalo will be up against Blake Ferguson of the Eels, Daniel Tupou of the Roosters, Edrick Lee of the Knights and Josh Addo-Carr of the Stom.