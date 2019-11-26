Warriors 'trying to address the problem', says Kiwi league icon

Following Warriors' CEO Cameron George's impassioned speech to his players going viral, one of New Zealand rugby league's most influential figures is questioning the siege mentality being adopted by the Kiwi NRL side.

As part of the Warriors' new web series All In, George was seen issuing a rallying cry to the struggling side, currently in pre-season training ahead of their 2020 NRL campaign.

"Everyone is against us, everyone," George says.

"Everything comes back to us. Somewhere along the way we will be in the trenches. Sometime everyone will be out at the front gate throwing stones at us, but we're going to look after ourselves internally.

"Let's prove people wrong. Everyone has to put their hand up. I want to hear voices, people being loud. And if you're struggling with anything at all, say something and let's fix it.

"We have to be all in it and if there's even one fraction that breaks off, you can piss off."

However, that speech hasn't impressed Sir Graham Lowe, saying that the Warriors' poor results on the field won't be fixed by a simple dressing room rark up.

"I thought it was funny," Sir Graham told 1 NEWS.

"I thought it was funny and it should not have been representing an NRL club."

"They probably feel they're in the position where they have to show fans they're trying to address the problem. They're trying to address the issue, and that starts at the top with Cameron George as the CEO, he's trying to do his best."