Warriors trio want to return home to be with family, 1 NEWS understands

The Warriors trio of David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo and Agnatius Paasi have told the club that they want to come home from Australia, 1 NEWS understands.

Warriors winger David Fusitu'a scores a try against the Penrith Panthers. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS understands that interim coach Todd Payten has asked the three to remain in Australia until at least the July 19 clash with the Cronulla Sharks, to which they have agreed. That would allow the NRL to bring the families over.

After the Warriors relocated to Australia for the immediate future due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, many of the squad have left their families behind in New Zealand. The players were told that their families would be able to join them at a later date.

However, with restrictions limiting travel to Australian citizens and permanent residents, the majority of the Warriors' families are unable to relocate to the club's Central Coast base.

Following last night's 50-6 defeat to the Melbourne Storm in Sydney, interim coach Payten said that he won't stand in the way of any players who want to return home.

The Warriors and the NRL will meet later today in the hope of finding a solution to bring the players' families to Australia.