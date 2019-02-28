TODAY |

Warriors toughen expectations, say they'll stand down players facing 'serious' allegations

The Warriors are following the hardline stance the NRL is taking towards off-field behaviour this season, stating players will be automatically stood down if they face "serious" allegations.

The move was designed to protect the club from scandals such as the sex tapes, alleged violence and Mad Monday antics rival teams have had to deal with in a difficult offseason for the NRL.

The new policy means players won't be able to put on a Warriors jersey even if civil court proceedings have yet to take their course - a topic of hot discussion currently thanks to Dragons star Jack de Belin.

The St George and New South Wales forward was charged with aggravated sexual assault after an incident in Wollongong last December but because he has pleaded not guilty, under current NRL policy de Belin is permitted to play until the outcome of the case.

The Dragons have opted to stand de Belin down for this weekend's trial match but it's uncertain whether the same approach will be taken for the start of the season.

Warriors CEO Cameron George told the New Zealand Herald the Kiwi club will be much firmer.

"The players are very clear; they start from a position of trust with us - however, if you cross the line on a matter of a serious nature we will protect our culture in the most immediate sense and ensure that our club's brand and reputation is not tarnished," George said.

"We have talked to [captain] Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and a few of our leadership group. It was proposed to our board last week and it was unanimous."

George said the club defines "serious" as a case which is under investigation by either the courts or police and has a possible jail term.

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.
Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George. Source: Photosport
