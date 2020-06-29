Warriors' top coaching target Craig Fitzgibbon says he'd say no to an offer

The man believed to be at the top of the Warriors' wish list to replace axed head coach Stephen Kearney has ruled himself out of the race by confirming he's committed to his assistant role at the Roosters.

Current Roosters assistant coach, Craig Fitzgibbon. Source: Photosport

It was reported yesterday that Craig Fitzgibbon was the Warriors top target to take over the New Zealand NRL club - a move that gained traction in the afternoon as players Lachlan Burr and Patrick Herbert talked up the 43-year-old as a good fit for the struggling squad.

But Fitzgibbon, a former NRL champion and Kangaroo, told the Sydney Morning Herald he wouldn't look at any offers from the Warriors due to his loyalty to Roosters coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis.

"I'm ready to be a head coach, I've done a lot of hard work to be ready, but I have an agreement with Nick and Robbo and I'll honour that,'' Fitzgibbon said.

"It's a matter of integrity. Those two are two of my closest friends, I shook hands and looked them in the eye and said, 'I'll be here this year and next year', and I'll be honouring that."

Fitzgibbon said it didn't matter what club called before his current deal ends in 2022 - his answer would be the same.

"It's not lost on me I could miss some opportunities - and I'm flattered by the attention - but I'm not going back on my word.

"We're in a position to do well the next couple of years and I'm not walking away from that.''