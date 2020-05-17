Warriors thankful to be included in Government's $265m sport relief package

The Warriors are welcoming any help from the Government's sport relief package announced today, not immune from the financial woes gripping global competition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The $30m a year business of the Warriors had its revenue streams slashed with the almost overnight outbreak of Covid-19, thankful to be included in today's $265m announcement, $80m of that for professional sides.

What's more, with the Warriors having to base themselves in Australia for the immediate future, the club will take a $3 million hit while they're unable to host matches.

The Warriors are also still paying to use the Auckland Council-owned Mt Smart stadium, home to the club's office, keeping 90 staff in work.

Over $7 million worth of sponsorship is hanging in the balance for the rest of this season, along with the earnings of Warriors club members.

Club CEO Cameron George told 1 NEWS earlier today about the current situation.

"Our outgoings haven't stopped, but our revenue streams have so there's a lot of costs there," George said.

"At the end of the day, the principle around it from my understanding is to ensure that sport in New Zealand keeps playing its part in the economy and inspiring generations of kids coming through."