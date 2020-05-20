Warriors thank NSW city of Tamworth for hosting them with fiery haka

The Warriors unleashed a spirited haka performance to thank the New South Wales city of Tamworth, as the Kiwi side today departed the Australian country music capital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Having to indefinitely base themselves in Australia in order to properly quarantine ahead of the NRL's resumption on May 28, the Warriors have been living and training in Tamworth since the start of this month.

There had even been jokes referring to the team as the "Tamworth Warriors" for the new NRL season.

However, today the Warriors have had to leave their adopted home for the Central Coast, and will be based in Gosford - where they'll play their home games from Round Four of the NRL relaunch onwards.

As thanks, coach Stephen Kearney paid tribute to the hospitality that his side have been given while in Tamworth, before the Warriors' Kiwi contingent performed a haka.