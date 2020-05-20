TODAY |

Warriors thank NSW city of Tamworth for hosting them with fiery haka

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors unleashed a spirited haka performance to thank the New South Wales city of Tamworth, as the Kiwi side today departed the Australian country music capital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi side have been based in the country capital ahead of the NRL's resumption. Source: Channel 10

Having to indefinitely base themselves in Australia in order to properly quarantine ahead of the NRL's resumption on May 28, the Warriors have been living and training in Tamworth since the start of this month.

There had even been jokes referring to the team as the "Tamworth Warriors" for the new NRL season.

However, today the Warriors have had to leave their adopted home for the Central Coast, and will be based in Gosford - where they'll play their home games from Round Four of the NRL relaunch onwards.

As thanks, coach Stephen Kearney paid tribute to the hospitality that his side have been given while in Tamworth, before the Warriors' Kiwi contingent performed a haka.

The only exceptions came in the form of the Warriors' Australian players, and the handful of those currently on the injured list.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Grant Robertson takes cheeky jab at Wallabies while talking trans-Tasman bubble
2
Joseph Parker reveals biggest regret from Anthony Joshua bout - 'I’ve made a lot of mistakes'
3
Retired NRL great Paul Gallen 'would consider' answering Warriors front row crisis
4
Dr Ashley Bloomfield happily recalls his rugby playing days
5
Highlanders confident in Nehe Milner-Skudder's fitness for Super Rugby Aotearoa
MORE FROM
League
MORE
02:11

Warriors CEO calls for NRL's reconsideration after player loan request denied - 'They can't all play front row'

Spate of injuries in NRL a warning for Kiwi Super Rugby teams returning to contact training, Aaron Cruden says
01:40

NRL knocks back injury hit Warriors loan request

Souths star Cody Walker claiming he’s being blackmailed in report to NSW Police