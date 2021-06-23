Warriors' teen star got Origin call-up while he was at movies

Warriors teenage sensation Reece Walsh has revealed he got the call to say he'd made the Queensland Origin side as he was at the movies.

The 18-year-old is set to debut as a fullback for the Maroons, and become the youngest Origin player since Ben Ikin in 1995.

Walsh got the call up while at the cinema.

"Twenty minutes into the movie, my phone starts calling and I look at the phone. I'm like holy s***, this number is calling me and I don't know who it is.

"I looked at my missus and she goes, 'for Origin' and I go 'no way'."

It comes despite Walsh having just seven NRL games to his name, which raised concerns from Warriors consultant Phil Gould.

Reece Walsh and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck together following the Warriors victory over West Tigers. Source: Photosport

The club's recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan also told 1 NEWS yesterday the call up could hurt his career in the long term.

"I sort of said, 'I think he'll be a Queenslander for the next 10 or so years' so I'd hate to see him thrown in a little bit too early."