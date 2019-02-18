Warriors target Dylan Brown promoted to Eels' NRL first-grade squad

Parramatta have upgraded rookie five-eighth Dylan Brown to the club's top squad to ensure he can make his NRL debut in round one against Penrith.



Brown's meteoric rise is highlighted by the fact the Eels only listed him as a development player outside of their 30-man roster in November.



However, the exit of Corey Norman to St George Illawarra has made 18-year-old Brown coach Brad Arthur's first-choice No.6 after two impressive trials.



Brown's contract has not been extended as part of the deal and the in-demand youngster remains signed on until the end of the 2020 season.



Under the NRL's rules Parramatta would have had to have applied for an exemption each week for Brown to play from outside of their top 30, until the end of June when development players can be picked.



The teenager guided Parramatta to a junior's SG Ball title in 2017 and was picked in the Australian Schoolboys team that year.

