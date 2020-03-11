TODAY |

Warriors 'taking extra precaution' over coronavirus fears, says Stephen Kearney

Source:  1 NEWS

As the coronavirus continues to affect major sport across the world, the Warriors aren't exempt from extra precautions to prevent a potential outbreak.

The Warriors' travel schedule puts them at risk of being exposed to Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

With their competition status as the only New Zealand side in the Australian-based NRL, the Warriors will be subject to regular trans-Tasman travel over the course of the 2020 season.

Travel bans into Australia currently restrict arrivals from Italy, China, Iran and South Korea, although the Warriors themselves are being vigilant, starting with this weekend's trip to Newcastle.

Coach Stephen Kearney said the club is doing what's required of them to stop any possible spread.

Two people are dead from Covid-19 but there’s fears the death toll will rise. Source: 1 NEWS

"We've had our medical team come in and speak. We've been spoken to twice now," Kearney told media.

"We're taking extra precaution on heading over there tomorrow. We've got a little pack that the footy manager's given them that they're going to look after themselves. Anti-bacterial spray for their hands and stuff.

Dr David Clark also said the ban on students from China entering New Zealand remains. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're taking every precaution that we can to make sure that someone in the group doesn't catch it, keep our fingers crossed."

The Warriors begin their season with three trips to Sydney from their opening five matches.

