TODAY |

Warriors table three-year extension to star forward Tohu Harris - report

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have reportedly offered a three-year extension to star forward Tohu Harris as the club looks to a future without Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Tohu Harris runs against the Roosters Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck’s early decision to depart the club next year for a code swap to rugby union with the Blues has helped the Warriors get ahead in their recruitment process which Harris is a big part of.

NRL.com reports a long-term deal has been tabled to Harris who is keen to stay at the club.

A three-year extension would keep the 29-year old Kiwi at the Warriors until the end of 2024 with NRL.com also reporting Harris is seen as a likely candidate to replace Tuivasa-Sheck as captain from 2022.

Under new coach Nathan Brown, Harris is also expected to play a more prominent role in the middle of the pack rather than on the edges this season in a bid to rediscover the former Kiwis No.6’s playmaking skills.

Testing those skills out before next month’s NRL season-opener has proved difficult though with Covid-19 in Australia causing problems in the preseason calendar so far.

The Warriors were scheduled to play defending champions the Melbourne Storm last week but it was cancelled due to Victoria’s lockdown.

As a result, the Warriors are now looking to set up trial matches against Queensland outfit the Redcliffe Dolphins before they open their season against the Gold Coast Titans on March 13.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Tiger Woods taken to hospital after 'jaws of life' used to extricate him from car crash
2
From prison to ultramarathons, former Black Power member shares inspiring story
3
Peter Burling: Luna Rossa took 'easy' route to America's Cup
4
Strangely mesmerising drill shows why - and how - English keeper is widely regarded as world's best
5
All Blacks hold back tears in emotional Super Rugby promotion - 'Changed my life'
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors coach pleased to have time to find RTS replacement

Māori All Stars play out thriller with Indigenous rivals as NRL season boots into gear

Jesse Bromwich replacing Cameron Smith as new captain of Melbourne Storm

Kiwis star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak says Bulldogs out to change their identity