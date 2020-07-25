Warriors table three-year extension to star forward Tohu Harris - report

The Warriors have reportedly offered a three-year extension to star forward Tohu Harris as the club looks to a future without Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
Tuivasa-Sheck’s early decision to depart the club next year for a code swap to rugby union with the Blues has helped the Warriors get ahead in their recruitment process which Harris is a big part of.
NRL.com reports a long-term deal has been tabled to Harris who is keen to stay at the club.
A three-year extension would keep the 29-year old Kiwi at the Warriors until the end of 2024 with NRL.com also reporting Harris is seen as a likely candidate to replace Tuivasa-Sheck as captain from 2022.
Under new coach Nathan Brown, Harris is also expected to play a more prominent role in the middle of the pack rather than on the edges this season in a bid to rediscover the former Kiwis No.6’s playmaking skills.
Testing those skills out before next month’s NRL season-opener has proved difficult though with Covid-19 in Australia causing problems in the preseason calendar so far.
The Warriors were scheduled to play defending champions the Melbourne Storm last week but it was cancelled due to Victoria’s lockdown.
As a result, the Warriors are now looking to set up trial matches against Queensland outfit the Redcliffe Dolphins before they open their season against the Gold Coast Titans on March 13.