Warriors table three-year extension to star forward Tohu Harris - report

The Warriors have reportedly offered a three-year extension to star forward Tohu Harris as the club looks to a future without Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Tohu Harris runs against the Roosters Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck’s early decision to depart the club next year for a code swap to rugby union with the Blues has helped the Warriors get ahead in their recruitment process which Harris is a big part of.

NRL.com reports a long-term deal has been tabled to Harris who is keen to stay at the club.

A three-year extension would keep the 29-year old Kiwi at the Warriors until the end of 2024 with NRL.com also reporting Harris is seen as a likely candidate to replace Tuivasa-Sheck as captain from 2022.

Under new coach Nathan Brown, Harris is also expected to play a more prominent role in the middle of the pack rather than on the edges this season in a bid to rediscover the former Kiwis No.6’s playmaking skills.

Testing those skills out before next month’s NRL season-opener has proved difficult though with Covid-19 in Australia causing problems in the preseason calendar so far.

The Warriors were scheduled to play defending champions the Melbourne Storm last week but it was cancelled due to Victoria’s lockdown.