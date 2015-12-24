TODAY |

Warriors table massive offer for controversial Broncos prop Matt Lodge - report

The Warriors have tabled a massive offer to lure controversial Brisbane Broncos prop Matt Lodge from across the Tasman.

The New Zealand franchise’s offer to Lodge blows offers from the Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels out of the water, according to a report from NRL.com.

The 24-year-old was reportedly deciding between staying in Brisbane or returning home to Sydney to be close to family before the Warriors’ offer came in.

Lodge’s return to the NRL with the Broncos in 2018 was widely criticised after he was sacked by the West Tigers in 2015 for being arrested in New York City.

He later pleaded guilty to a reckless assault charge and was ordered by a US civil court to pay $US1.234 million in damages for his rampage in New York.

On that night in October, 2015, Lodge had followed and harassed a German tourist, telling her "this is the night you're going to die".

He then forced his way into the home of a man who had protected the tourist with Lodge forcing his way into the apartment where the man’s wife and nine-year-old son cowered in a bathroom.

