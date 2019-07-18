TODAY |

Warriors table $1.5m offer to lure Melbourne Storm teenage sensation to Auckland

The Warriors' forward pack could be bolstered by one of rugby league's most exciting talents, reportedly making an attempt to bring Melbourne Storm teenage sensation Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to the club.

According to Fox Sports, the Warriors have reportedly tabled a three year, $1.5m deal for the 19-year old, whose contract with the Storm expires at the end of 2020 - leaving him free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 this year.

Having only made his debut two weeks ago, Fa'asuamaleaui is currently competing with the likes of Felise Kafusi, Kenny Bromwich, Kayleb Milne, Kelma Tuilagi and Joe Stimson in his search for game time.

The young back rower has been capped at under 20 level for both Queensland and Australia.

Fa'asuamaleaui is reportedly earning $110,000 for the current season, increasing to $250,000 in his final year, according to Fox Sports.

The Warriors have already attempted to add to their forward pack this season, with an offer rejected by Broncos' Matt Lodge last week

