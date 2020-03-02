Warriors sweating on Tuivasa-Sheck's fitness ahead of NRL season opener

The Warriors are sweating on the fitness of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for their NRL season opener against the Newcastle Knights afer star fullback picked up an injury in last weekend's pre-season defeat to the Wests Tigers.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck, 26, was one of three casualties from Sunday's loss in Rotorua, picking up a foot injury. Elsewhere, Agnatius Paasi and Josh Curran are also doubtful for the March 14 season opener, with ankle and calf issues respectively.

The trio join a lengthy injured list for the Warriors, less than two weeks out from the start of the season.

Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei have both already been ruled out for all of 2020 with knee injuries. Nathaniel Roache and Gerard Beale are both expected back before the halfway stage of the upcoming season, also with knee injuries.

Jazz Tevaga is another on the injured list, expected to return in round four at the earliest, having injured his ankle.