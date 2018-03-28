 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Warriors suffer huge double injury blow after forwards duo ruled at for at least a month

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors' NRL campaign has suffered a double blow.

Harris has been a stand out to the Warriors' unbeaten start to 2018.

Source: 1 NEWS

Forwards Bunty Afoa and Tohu Harris both ruled out for at least the next month with serious injuries.

Afoa (dislocated elbow) and Harris (knee meniscus joint tear) limped out during the team's last-gasp 18-15 loss to Cronulla on Friday.

Front-rower Afoa is expected to be sidelined for six weeks while the recovery for second-rower Harris is four-to-six weeks, depending on how he comes through surgery.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:29
2
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Basketball Australia says sport in 'new territory' after horrific World Cup qualifier brawl

3
The corner of a Rugby Field in Tawa, New Zealand

Former Kiwi secondary school rugby player handed four-year ban after admitting breaching anti-doping rules

00:15
4
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

'He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor' - Neymar's ridiculous antics anger football world

00:29
5
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Australia heads home from Philippines early after World Cup qualifier brawl

00:33
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Boys trapped in Thailand cave could have to wait months before getting out, army says

The 12 and their football coach were found alive this morning.

Sunrise on green farm field in New Zealand

Auckland Council investigating after more than 30 sheep die after being attacked by two dogs

A farmer shot both dogs following yesterday's incident in Pukekohe.

01:26
Simon Bridges brought up the issue of the embattled Deputy Police Commissioner in Question Time.

Watch: Fired up Winston Peters denies Wally Haumaha was NZ First Candidate in face of Simon Bridges’ questions

Yesterday Cabinet agreed to launch as independent inquiry into Mr Haumaha's appointment to the role of Deputy Police Commissioner.

'How do we keep them safe?' - Auckland dad whose 11-day-old newborn was kidnapped by the nanny, hits out at 'troubling' sentence

"How do we keep them safe when there is such little consequence for committing serious crimes," the father asked in a statement today.

02:51

1 NEWS Community: Wellington taxi driver making it her mission to provide safer transport for women

Sophie Denman started passenger service Sophies Angels a year ago, and is now encouraging bars to use the "angel system" to help women in vulnerable situations.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 