Warriors suffer huge double injury blow after forwards duo ruled at for at least a month

Source:AAP
The Warriors' NRL campaign has suffered a double blow.
Source: 1 NEWS
Forwards Bunty Afoa and Tohu Harris both ruled out for at least the next month with serious injuries.
Afoa (dislocated elbow) and Harris (knee meniscus joint tear) limped out during the team's last-gasp 18-15 loss to Cronulla on Friday.
Front-rower Afoa is expected to be sidelined for six weeks while the recovery for second-rower Harris is four-to-six weeks, depending on how he comes through surgery.
