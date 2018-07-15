 

Warriors suffer double injury setback as Issac Luke and Tohu Harris sidelined for Titans game

AAP
The New Zealand Warriors' charge to a breakthrough NRL finals appearance has hit a snag with senior pair Issac Luke and Tohu Harris to remain on the sidelines.

Both had been named to return from calf and knee injuries in Sunday's clash at Cbus Super Stadium but neither arrived with the side on the Gold Coast on Friday.

The Warriors are teetering in eighth as they hunt their first finals foray since 2009, two wins clear of ninth-placed Wests Tigers.

Stephen Kearney's men will remain in the country after the game until their round 21 clash with St George Illawarra, where it is hoped both Luke and Harris will return.

Harris had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee late last month and, despite training this week, will miss his fourth successive game.

Luke struggled through 52 minutes in last round's 12-6 loss to Melbourne.

His absence is expected to pave the way for former Titans utility Karl Lawton to play a role against his old club.

Issac Luke. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Issac Luke. Source: Photosport
