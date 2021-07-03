Warriors suffer Covid-19 scare as NRL prepares for mass relocation

The Warriors have been caught up in a Covid-19 scare in Sydney ahead of their Sunday clash with Cronulla.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts to his team's golden point loss to the Dragons. Source: Photosport

Australian media have reported players and staff were forced to stay on the team bus after staff members at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, the venue for Sunday's game, were identified as close contacts.

Nine's Danny Weidler also reported staff catering for Warriors pre-game meals had been sent home and food had to be thrown out.

It is understood the situation forced the Warriors to order takeaway food instead.

The Australian Rugby League Commission are set to make a call on relocating the majority of NRL clubs amid Sydney's rising Covid-19 outbreak.

New coronavirus case numbers across the weekend reached 127 in Greater Sydney and are set to trigger a swift response from the NRL.

Sunday's meeting comes after the NRL was forced to move Wednesday's State of Origin III game from Newcastle to Gold Coast because the NSW government does not want crowds at a major event while dealing with alarming case numbers.

Relocating the entire competition to one area or just moving the nine Sydney teams will be discussed with biosecurity experts.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo confirmed the Sunday meeting would take place with all options on the table after weeks of preparation for a worst-case scenario.