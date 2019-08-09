Warriors suffer another injury blow with Leeson Ah Mau out four months

The Warriors have suffered an injury blow ahead of the May 28 resumption of the NRL season, with prop Leeson Ah Mau ruled out for four months with a ruptured pectoral muscle.

Leeson Ah Mau. Source: Photosport

Ah Mau, 30, went down in training on Friday at the Warriors' Australian base of Tamworth, scans revealing a ruptured pectoral muscle.

The news is a major blow for the Warriors' forward stocks, Ah Mau averaging nearly 110m per game, and with 958 post-contact metres - second only to Ken Maumalo and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at the club.

Ah Mau also made the fifth most tackles for the Warriors in 2019, with 686 from 24 matches.

Ah Mau will stay in Australia for his operation later this week before returning home.