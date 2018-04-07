TODAY |

Warriors suffer another injury blow as Ken Maumalo ruled out of Panthers clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Winger Ken Maumalo has been ruled out of the Warriors' clash with the Panthers in Campbelltown tonight, sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Photosport

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in training on the Central Coast earlier this week, and will watch from the sidelines as the Warriors face Penrith later tonight.

Maumalo's place on the wing is taken by Adam Pompey, who returns to the side having last played in the 20-6 defeat to the Canberrra Raiders in round two - albeit before the Covid-19 enforced break in the NRL.

The news comes with the Warriors having experienced a spate of injuries, Maumalo joining the likes of Peta Hiku, Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Keighran and Jackson Frei already ruled out.

Meanwhile, prop Agnatius Paasi is suspended after a dangerous tackle in the 18-0 win over the Dragons last week, while David Fusitu'a is still unavailable, having arrived late in Australia and not considered to be match fit.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Patrick Herbert, 3. Karl Lawton, 4. Gerard Beale, 21. Adam Pompey, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Eliesa Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Isaiah Papali'i.

Interchange: 14. Jack Murchie, 15. Poasa Faamausili, 16. King Vuniyayawa, 17. Josh Curran.

League
Warriors
