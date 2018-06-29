 

Warriors stun Sharks with pair of rampaging tries in opening minutes of controversial loss

Edrick Lee has gone from zero to hero as Cronulla pulled off a last-gasp 18-15 win over the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium.

The home side jumped on a poor first 10 minutes from the Sharks to cross the line twice.
Source: SKY

In a dramatic finish between two top-eight teams, Lee crossed in the left corner in the 78th minute to hand new signing Aaron Woods a win in his first Sharks appearance.

It capped a disastrous night for the Warriors, who lost forwards Bunty Afoa and Tohu Harris to what appeared to be serious injuries.

The home side appeared to have an 11th victory in their grasp when halfback Shaun Johnson landed a field goal to put his team in front off the back of a glaring Lee handling error.

Issac Luke crossed for what seemed a match-winning try soon afterwards but it was disallowed for offside, handing Cronulla a late chance.

They took it through Lee's second try to notch a 10th win for the season, the same number as the Warriors, who have played one less game.

Woods played his part in a dominant Cronulla pack, three days after his mid- season switch from Canterbury.

The unwanted Blues prop came off the bench and clocked up 128m from 15 runs to join Paul Gallen and Andrew Fifita as influential Sharks big men.

Deprived of possession and hammered 8-3 in the penalty count, the Warriors did well to be level 12-12 at halftime and still in the contest during the thrilling final exchanges.

Prop Afoa left the game before halftime with a suspected dislocated elbow while Harris limped off in the final minute with an apparent knee complaint.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was a Warriors standout again, unleashing one spectacular run and couple of try-saving tackles to narrowly shade Valentine Holmes in a clash of two in-form fullbacks.

The Warriors best period was easily the opening eight minutes when they set up tries to centres Solomone Kata and Anthony Gelling.

The visitors began to establish control, responding through backs Jesse Ramien and Edrick Lee, who are both bound for Newcastle next year.

Chad Townsend kicked penalties either side of halftime to put the Sharks 14-12 ahead before opposite Johnson levelled the scores with a penalty 12 minutes from fulltime.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney started with two Kiwis internationals involved in the Test loss to England.

Luke ground out 80 minutes while Peta Hiku played out of position on the right wing in place of the injured David Fusitu'a.

