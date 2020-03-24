Warriors still in the dark over future of NRL season

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted a travel exemption to fly to Australia and begin preparing for a restarted NRL season this weekend.



Just five days out from their planned flight across the Tasman, the frustrated club confirmed they are yet to be told if the Australian Government will allow them into the country.



The uncertainty follows coach Stephen Kearney accusing the NRL of paying lip service to the "extreme sacrifice" the Warriors are making.



An exasperated Kearney told AAP he couldn't fathom why the NRL has shut down communication lines with the Kiwi club for nearly a week since announcing a proposed May 28 restart date.



A meeting is scheduled for late Wednesday afternoon, and ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has labelled the club's predicament a priority.



Australia's borders are officially closed during the coronavirus pandemic, with only Australian citizens, residents and immediate family members allowed to travel to the country.



According to a government website, "New Zealand citizens and permanent residents not living in Australia can only transit through Australia to return to New Zealand".



New Zealand's government have also implemented a "do-not-travel" warning during their country-wide lockdown.



The Warriors are under the impression they'll need to depart this Sunday if they're to participate in the rebooted competition, given they must spend two weeks in quarantine.

That would in turn allow for all teams to begin training on May 4, three-and-a- half weeks out from the competition's resumption.



However, chief executive Cameron George has had no tangible response since firing a host of questions across the Tasman last Friday morning related to the Warriors' involvement.



George said he felt like a "cardboard cut out" when Warriors players and staff approached him this week seeking information on the looming trip which could have them based in Australia for close to half the year.



Kearney was just as helpless, believing the questions should be a priority for the NRL, which had previously praised the Warriors for their commitment to the competition.



"You would have thought so. That's the most disappointing part about this whole process given the logistical issues that we have," Kearney said.

"It's frustrating. They made the announcement nearly a week ago but we're in no better position.



"It's an extreme sacrifice to potentially be away from your family for five months and yet we've had minimal communication about what all of that could look like for our staff and our playing group.



"I find that quite disappointing."



Among key queries are where the Warriors will be based, whether families can be involved, dispensation for additional players, medical support and confirming a non-training agreement among clubs until the Kiwi-based side's quarantine period ends.



Kearney accepted the NRL has to shore up its broadcasting contracts and cement the competition structure, which meant not all of the Warriors' questions could be initially addressed.



However, he said that shouldn't have created a communication black hole.



"There's uncertainty everywhere but they've made the decision to try to get the competition up and running by May 28," Kearney said.



"The stuff in between, we've got no idea what that's looking like."

