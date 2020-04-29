Warriors still finalising details of move to Australia with NSW officials - 'There are all sorts of things still in the air'

The NRL may has revealed its new format for this year’s coronavirus-affected season, but the Warriors could yet throw another spanner in the works if they can’t reach an agreement with officials in New South Wales.

The NRL announced a 20-round competition yesterday that will restart next month. The plan includes the Kiwi club, who have received clearance from Australian border security to make the trip across as early as this Sunday.

However, the Warriors say they still have questions they need answered by the NSW government, with the biggest being whether they will be able to train on arrival in Tamworth or if they will be quarantined for two weeks.

Warriors CEO Cameron George told Fairfax yesterday that if the Warriors have to be quarantined for two weeks, it would push back restarting the NRL to at least June 11, as the players would then need time to train.

"There are all sorts of things still in the air that we need to add clarity on," George said.

"The NRL know that, we know that and we're sitting in a bit of a holding pattern because of the discussions that are going on with third parties, like broadcasters and the like, which will determine a number of other things that we want to understand."

George said Tamworth, which is approximately five hours away from Sydney, where the revised competition will be taking place, would serve as the team’s base for their training camp before they relocate again.

"The quarantine facility that we're looking to land into is only for the quarantine period. We'll be back closer to Sydney throughout the course of the season," George said.

"Tamworth is a great option for us. The facilities are outstanding. The local member of parliament and the CEO of West Tamworth Leagues Club, Rob Laing, have been fantastic in their support and acts of trying to help us be in Tamworth for this period.

"However, we can't confirm anything until we've got all the approvals to go to Australia. At the moment we've had an indication that it appears we can go, but we still need further approvals and information."