Warriors staying in Australia due to coronavirus travel restrictions in NZ - 'Returning would effectively remove us from NRL'

The Warriors will make camp in Australia this week after lengthy discussions with the NRL in response to the new travel restrictions imposed by the New Zealand Government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The squad and management were scheduled to arrive home this afternoon after yesterday's 20-0 opening-round loss to the Knights in Newcastle, meaning they would have returned in time to avoid the compulsory two-week self-isolation period which comes into effect from midnight for all people arriving in New Zealand.

However, Warriors CEO Cameron George says the team will instead remain in Australia, basing themselves on the Gold Coast.

As a result, they will play their second round match against Canberra at Robina Stadium. The fixture was previously scheduled to be at Eden Park as part of a double-header weekend with the Blues before the Super Rugby season was suspended and new travel restrictions were enforced.

The arrangements means the NRL is unlikely to suspend the competition when they announce an update on the situation at midday NZT after previously stating all games will be played behind closed doors from round two.

Warriors players look on after their loss to the Knights. Source: Photosport

George says with games currently unable to be played in New Zealand, they had little choice but to remain in Australia or watch their season end.

"With the travelling restrictions coming into place, returning to New Zealand would effectively remove us from the competition," said George, who is flying back to Auckland today.

"We had extensive meetings with [NRL CEO] Todd Greenberg, the Rugby League Players' Association and our players and staff until late last night to consider all our options.

"There is a lot of take into account, not least the impact on families back home as well as our members, fans, sponsors and other stakeholders.

"Ultimately we have reached a decision for the team to stay in Australia for the coming week. They'll be based on the Gold Coast and will play Canberra next weekend, probably in Robina."