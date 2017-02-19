 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

League


Warriors stars Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck combine as Tui Lolohea scores off perfectly executed set move

share

Source:

AAP

New captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played a key role in the Warriors' five-try 26-6 NRL trial win over Gold Coast in Palmerston North.

Shaun Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck combined to set up their side's second try against the Titans in their final NRL trial match in Palmerston North.
Source: SKY

The 23-year-old ex-Sydney Rooster played a strong hand in the first three tries, and also featured in a solid game-long defensive effort.

Tuivasa-Sheck was playing his second game back since a serious knee injury ended his 2016 season after just seven games.

Awarded the captaincy two weeks ago, Tuivasa-Sheck is finding his feet in the unfamiliar role.

"I'm feeling comfortable, especially with the boys around me - they're helping me, they're supporting me," he said.

"I haven't done so much stuff as a captain, I've just been one of the boys yelling out the calls and reminding them of their jobs."

While the win was a satisfying result, fullback Tuivasa-Sheck said there was still plenty of work to do.

"We ran OK today - happy to see that some of our stuff worked. There was definitely a lot of stuff that didn't, and we need to improve."

The signs were encouraging with slick handling and strong running from Tuivasa- Sheck and playmaker Shaun Johnson keeping the Titans on the back foot.

Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.
Source: SKY

The pressure finally told after 20 minutes, with 18-year-old Isaiah Papalii dotting down on a repeat set of six off a late Tuivasa-Sheck popped pass.

Winger Tuimoala Lolohea crossed for the Warriors' second after 33 minutes, finishing off a sweeping move which featured the quick hands of Issac Luke, Johnson and the ever-present Tuivasa-Sheck.

Johnson nailed a tricky conversion, and the Warriors looked set to take a 10-0 lead into the break until a clever Ashley Taylor grubber in behind the line popped up perfectly for centre John Olive.

The Warriors' 10-6 halftime lead opened out to 14-6 when David Fusitu'a ran onto another perfectly timed Tuivasa-Sheck short ball, then James Gavett bulldozed over for a fourth with 15 minutes remaining.

Ex-captain Simon Mannering pounced on a loose ball from a Johnson grubber with less than five minutes to go, completing a promising showing two weeks out from the Warriors' season-opener against Newcastle.

The Titans, resting Jarryd Hayne, finished the match with a worrying injury toll which included a rib cartilage injury to Ryan Simpkins and a shoulder problem for Nathan Peats.

Tyler Cornish and Morgan Boyle both took head knocks in the second half and left the field, before Pat Politoni was forced off late with an arm injury.

The Warriors escaped more lightly. A minor foot strain forced Ryan Hoffman from the field in the first half and Gubb will have a precautionary X-ray on a sore neck following a tackle.

Related

Warriors

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:08
1
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

00:18
2
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

3
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: De Grandhomme and Southee swing for the fences as Black Caps set South Africa 208 to win

00:32
4
Glenn Robinson III slammed two spectacular dunks to win the NBA Dunk Contest in New Orleans.

NBA Pacers shooting guard leaps over three, slamming vicious dunk to win slam dunk contest

00:34
5
The Aussies needed 11 off the final over, but didn't reckon on Peterson turning destroyer.

Watch: Kiwi bowler Anna Peterson snares hat-trick to lead NZ women to thrilling victory over Australia

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.

00:18
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.


Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves in Palmerston North

Stunning 'breaking waves' clouds cause a stir in Palmerston North

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett said the formation were called Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves.

01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle

Steve Askin, a decorated war hero, leaves behind a wife and two young children.


00:40
Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".

'I won't let them get away with it' – Trump goes after media at rally

Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ