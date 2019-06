Warriors' rugby league stars went undercover today in a sneaky social experiment to find out what the fans are really thinking.

With the help of prosthetics artists, Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Karl Lawton posed as cab drivers taking superfans to what they thought was a promotional event.

Using the pseudonyms, Wiremu, Uncle Frank and CJ, the hard-hitting sportsmen attempted to get the real opinions on the team from their passengers.