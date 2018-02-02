 

Warriors star Shaun Johnson recovering after eye surgery

Warriors star Shaun Johnson is set to be ready for the 2018 NRL season after successful surgery to remove benign growth on his right eye.

Warriors star Shaun Johnson after eye surgery.

Johnson, 27, underwent surgery yesterday to remove a pterygium (a growth on the white of the eye) and should be fit in time to play for the Warriors in their season opener in Perth next month, according to the NZ Herald.

The halfback has had issues with his eye for about a year now and is expected to return to training next week.

Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor underwent a similar procedure in 2016, which forced the New Zealand batsman to miss the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia.

The Warriors take on the Melbourne Storm on February 17 in a preseason hit out ahead of their 2018 season opener against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Perth on March 10.

