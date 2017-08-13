 

Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's NRL future still under wraps

Coach Stephen Kearney won't confirm whether the Warriors have secured Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's signature, but admits re-signing the skipper would be a huge boost for the Auckland-based NRL club.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 13 August 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck tackled by Canberra Raiders' forward Junior Paulo.

Speculation has swirled around the 24-year-old fullback who is off-contract at the end of the 2018 season, with reports linking him to a move to rugby union or rival NRL clubs Wests Tigers and South Sydney.

Questioned after Warriors training on Tuesday about Tuivasa-Sheck's status, Kearney said there was no doubting his skipper's value to the team.

"He's a quality individual, he's captain of the team and when that announcement does get made, I'm sure it will send a tremendous boost not only to the players but to our members," he said.

"He's a great young man, and he's really determined to see the club succeed and be part of that. So when that possibly happens, I'm sure it'll be a positive for everyone."

Tuivasa-Sheck's manager Bruce Sharrock told NZME on Monday that he expects the situation to be resolved before the Warriors' first-round match against the Rabbitohs on March 10.

Earlier this month, Tuivasa-Sheck brushed off reports he was close to a deal with New Zealand Rugby and likely to join the Blues for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

"Everyone wants to know what's going to happen and I'm the same, I want to nail it down but at the same time I have to make sure I am making the right decision for myself and my family," he told NRL.com.

Warriors

NRL

