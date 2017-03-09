Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck signs four-year deal with club, set to stay until 2022

The Warriors have confirmed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be staying in the NRL after signing a four-year deal with the New Zealand club.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break against the Newcastle Knights. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck’s signing means he will stay until the end of 2022 season.

"I'm excited knowing my future will be with the Warriors for another four years after this season," said Tuivasa-Sheck.

"I'm also glad to be able to sort it out now before the season starts.

"We've had some challenging times but all of us are working really hard to turn things around this season and in the years ahead."

Australian news outlet The Sydney Morning Herald reported in October that the 24-year-old NRL star wanted to switch codes after his contract finishes with the Warriors in 2018.