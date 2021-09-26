Warriors star Reece Walsh offers teary apology as he faces drug charges

Rising NRL star Reece Walsh has apologised to Warriors fans and sponsors after being arrested on the Gold Coast and investigated for drug offences.

Walsh, 19, and club CEO Cameron George fronted media on Sunday, just hours after his arrest on the Surfers Paradise party strip about 1am.

Walsh, who burst onto the scene this season after a mid-year switch from the Broncos, offered a tearful explanation.

"I got myself into a bit of trouble and want to tell you guys the real story," he said.

Walsh said he was arrested and taken to a police station where he was searched.

"No-one else is involved in this. This is solely on me and I'll put my hand up, should never have done it.

"I just want to say sorry to sponsors, fans, the Warriors."

Queensland Police said they told a 19-year Nerang man - Walsh - to move on from the area, but he returned and was arrested and taken to the Surfers Paradise Police Station.

"He was released a short time later with police now investigating whether the man was involved in drug and public order offences," police said.

The club says Walsh will face a charge of possession of a prohibited substance in court next month and will begin club-instigated drug and alcohol counselling on Monday.

The NRL integrity unit will also conduct their own investigation.

George said he believed Walsh when informed it was a one-off incident and wouldn't elaborate on further club or NRL sanctions.

"It's been a tough period this morning ... he's got our support wrapped around him," George said.

"This hurts the kid. He's learning, been exposed in a big area that carries a lot of pressure and responsibility.

"But none of that is an excuse and we don't condone that behaviour. He wanted to put his hand up and own the situation ... now we get on with supporting Reece."

Walsh won the RLPA's Rookie of the Year award last week and is among the top chances to claim the Dally M medal at Monday night's end-of-season function in Brisbane.

He won't attend that function and knows as one of the 2021 season's bright stars he has work to do to repair his reputation.

"I've no doubt how genuine Reece is," George said.

"He's a terrific kid. A wonderful, wonderful person. He's with our club, we will support him through this.

"He's going to come out of this bigger and better with our support and that's no withstanding the sanctions that will be coming.