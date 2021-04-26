Warriors star Reece Walsh named by Queensland for shock Origin debut

Teenage sensation Reece Walsh has been thrust into a State of Origin debut after just seven NRL games, named at fullback for Queensland in Sunday's must-win game two at Suncorp Stadium.



The 18-year-old Warriors phenom, who has scored four tries since making a mid- season switch from Brisbane, is one of two debutants named by coach Paul Green as the Maroons look to keep the series alive after their game one flogging by NSW in Townsville.



North Queensland forward Frank Molo is the other debutant, named on a power- packed bench that includes Moeaki Fotuaika and David Fifita.



Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo is part of the extended squad for the first time as 19th man, with Coen Hess named 18th man.



Walsh will be the second-least experienced player to debut for the Maroons after Ben Ikin, who was selected in 1995 during the Super League war after just four first-grade appearances.



His selection, after injuries ruled out AJ Brimson (knee) and Kalyn Ponga (groin), means Valentine Holmes will give up the No.1 jersey and move to the wing with Brisbane's Xavier Coates axed.



A hamstring injury to hooker Harry Grant means a return to Origin for St George Illawarra's Andrew McCullough, who hasn't played for the Maroons after appearing in all three games in 2018.



His Dragons teammate Ben Hunt will take Brimson's utility role on the bench with Fifita dropping out of the starting line-up to allow for Josh Papalii's return after missing game one with suspension.



The Canberra enforcer's selection means Tino Fa'asuamleaui moves to lock with Jai Arrow forming the second-row alongside Melbourne's Felise Kaufusi.



Bench forwards Joe Ofahengaue and Jaydn Su'a are the other casualties from Queensland's game one humiliation.

