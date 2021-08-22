Warriors star Reece Walsh facing two-game ban after being found with drugs

Warriors star Reece Walsh is facing a two-game suspension and a $5000 fine after being issued a breach notice by the NRL for failing to comply with the game's code of conduct.

Reece Walsh of the Warriors reacts at full time during the round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

Last month, the 19-year-old was asked by police to move on from the nightclub strip but he returned and was arrested. He was searched and found to be in possession of drugs.

The Warriors had already announced he would undergo club-instigated drug and alcohol counselling.



Melbourne stars Cameron Munster and Brandon Smith will miss one game and face fines of up to $30,000 in penalties imposed by the NRL for their post-season antics.

The Storm duo, as well as teammate Chris Lewis, were issued with breach notices by the NRL on Tuesday morning alleging they brought the game into disrepute.

Brandon Smith. Source: Photosport

Last week, footage appeared to have been recorded after Melbourne's NRL preliminary final loss to Penrith, with several people inside a hotel room.

The initial vision appeared to show a white substance on a table with both Munster and Smith in the room.

The Storm trio, as well as Walsh, are also required to complete education and training as directed by the NRL.

The players each have five business days to respond to their breach notice.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo said the players had let the rugby league community down.

"I understand that players have endured a long season under strict protocols," he said in a statement.

"However, there is no excuse for the behaviour we have seen over the past week. The players have let themselves, their clubs and the rugby league community down.

"These sanctions are designed to include an element of rehabilitation and development as well as having consequences for the individual and team."