TODAY |

Warriors star Kodi Nikorima set his next challenge by Kearney after terrorising Cowboys in big win

Source:  1 NEWS

Kodi Nikorima has been set the challenge of becoming a top-shelf NRL half by Warriors coach Stephen Kearney after starring in last night’s 37-26 win over the Cowboys.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The half was the star in the big win over the Cowboys. Source: SKY

The Warriors five-eighth had a line-break, a line-break assist, and set up two tries including a sensational tap-on to put Adam Pompey over.

He also kicked four goals and a field goal in the seven-tries-to-five win.

Kearney was reserved in his praise for the five-eighth.

“I thought he played pretty against the Dragons the week previous to the Panthers, that’s the challenge for Kodi, to elevate him the status of the top shelf halves in the competition, it’s about turning up every week and performing the same way he did tonight and against the Dragons every week,” Kearney said.

“That’s the challenge for him and we’ll keep giving him I guess the awareness of what we need from him."

Nikorima, who ran nine times for 97m, terrorised the Cowboys down the left edge, which combined for five tries with Eliesa Katoa and Pompey crossing while Peta Hiku had a hat-trick.

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:50
Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park
2
Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time
3
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
4
Issac Luke seeking immediate release from Dragons, to join Broncos
5
Eels' stadium DJ trolls Nathan Cleary with reminder of TikTok ban
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:18

Warriors more than double season try-scoring tally in huge win over Cowboys
00:15

Eels' stadium DJ trolls Nathan Cleary with reminder of TikTok ban
00:15

Eels equal best ever start to NRL season with win over Panthers
00:18

Warriors turn on the style in impressive win over the Cowboys