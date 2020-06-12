Warriors star Kodi Nikorima set his next challenge by Kearney after terrorising Cowboys in big win

Kodi Nikorima has been set the challenge of becoming a top-shelf NRL half by Warriors coach Stephen Kearney after starring in last night’s 37-26 win over the Cowboys.

The Warriors five-eighth had a line-break, a line-break assist, and set up two tries including a sensational tap-on to put Adam Pompey over.

He also kicked four goals and a field goal in the seven-tries-to-five win.

Kearney was reserved in his praise for the five-eighth.

“I thought he played pretty against the Dragons the week previous to the Panthers, that’s the challenge for Kodi, to elevate him the status of the top shelf halves in the competition, it’s about turning up every week and performing the same way he did tonight and against the Dragons every week,” Kearney said.

“That’s the challenge for him and we’ll keep giving him I guess the awareness of what we need from him."