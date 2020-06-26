Warriors star Ken Maumalo granted shock immediate release from contract

Star Warriors winger Ken Maumalo has requested and been granted an immediate release from his contract.

The Warriors announced the shock departure in a statement this afternoon, noting he was contracted until the end of next season prior to today's announcement.

“Ken had an opportunity to secure a long-term future for himself and his family beyond next season but we couldn’t offer anything further at this stage,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“He has made a huge contribution to the Vodafone Warriors and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Maumalo’s 105th and likely last match for the Warriors was in the club’s 18-34 loss to Parramatta in Brisbane on May 16.

The club confirmed Maumalo will be moving to another club. Reports in Australia have suggested it is the Wests Tigers.

“Ken has given the Warriors great service across seven seasons,” said head coach Nathan Brown.

“It was a great achievement for him this year when he joined the select group of players who have made 100 appearances for the club.”

A member of the club’s premiership-winning under-20 side in 2014, Maumalo made his NRL debut against Parramatta in the opening round of the 2015 season.