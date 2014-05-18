 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Warriors star Ben Matulino facing further delays to NRL return due to post-knee surgery infection

share

Source:

AAP

Warriors prop Ben Matulino may face further time on the sidelines for the Auckland-based NRL side after suffering a post-surgery infection.

Ben Matulino

Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old New Zealand international underwent surgery on his left knee in early January, only three months after a procedure on his right knee.

However he has since experienced post-surgery complications and was wearing an antibiotic pack on his arm at today's NRL season launch.

Taupau has told Aussie media that he has Matulino in his sights, adding to a mouth-watering clash between the two clubs on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

He was already expected to miss the early stages of the 2017 NRL campaign, starting on Sunday week against Newcastle, but may now remain out longer.

Players such as Sam Lisone, Charlie Gubb and Albert Vete are expected to fill in alongside veteran Jacob Lillyman during Matulino's absence.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Neesham comes out firing as Black Caps make final push for high total in Second ODI


01:13
2
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club


01:25
3
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


00:29
4
John Stones scored a crucial goal in the 77th minute as his side beat Monaco 5-3 in their Champions League match.

Watch: Bang! Bang! Bang! Trailing Man City sink three in 11 minutes against Monaco in epic Champions League goal-fest

00:27
5
Playmaker Johnson says the Warriors have a "strong squad" to do well in the NRL this year.

Brodie Kane asks Shaun Johnson the one question on every Warriors fan's lips: '2017 really is the year isn't it?'

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.

01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ