Warriors star Ben Matulino facing further delays to NRL return due to post-knee surgery infection

Warriors prop Ben Matulino may face further time on the sidelines for the Auckland-based NRL side after suffering a post-surgery infection.

Ben Matulino Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old New Zealand international underwent surgery on his left knee in early January, only three months after a procedure on his right knee.

However he has since experienced post-surgery complications and was wearing an antibiotic pack on his arm at today's NRL season launch.

He was already expected to miss the early stages of the 2017 NRL campaign, starting on Sunday week against Newcastle, but may now remain out longer.