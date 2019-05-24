TODAY |

Warriors star Adam Blair embraces relearning Te Reo Māori with whānau

Te Karere
More From
League
Māori Issues

For one hour a week Warriors and Kiwis forward Adam Blair and his family learn Te Reo Māori.

“With both our schedules and the kids, we’re never ever sitting around for an hour and learning something together so that’s a pretty cool journey for us,” Blair told Te Karere.

Ther family are learning Te Reo Māori as Blair wishes to immerse his whānau in the Māori world, not they are living back in New Zealand.

“Obviously, if I want to work in the Māori community I need to go in there and know the culture, know the language, to be respected and also to gain respect as well.” Blair’s wife and fellow student Jess Blair says.

“It’s really important for me to be able to at least speak some of the language.”

Blair went through kohanga, but once he found the world of league te ao Māori took a back seat in his life.

“Back in the day no one really wanted to speak Māori because you were frowned upon, because it was a different language,” says Blair.

“But today in this day and age everyone wants to speak it because it’s cool.

“I’ve been away for so long, I grew up speaking Māori fluently and I lost that when I left home and went to Australia. Now I’m back it’s my time to give back and learn.”

The family’s teacher Apimaera Thomas says he admires how eager they are to reclaim the language.

“While this is just a start, the most important thing is that they have a fervent desire. They really want to learn more about our culture,” he says.

Blair says he’s family’s long-term goal is to be able to converse fluently and correctly in their mother tongue.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Blair family are currently undertaking their journey to learn Te Reo Māori together. Source: Te Karere
    More From
    League
    Māori Issues
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    2
    The Blair family are currently undertaking their journey to learn Te Reo Māori together.
    Warriors star Adam Blair embraces relearning Te Reo Māori with whānau
    3
    The 109 Test veteran had physios stumped while he was in action on the golf course.
    Former Springboks skipper Jean de Villiers reveals abnormal 'loose' knee
    4
    Williamson, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli and others all awkwardly dealt with the question in their own way.
    Kid's question stumps Kane Williamson and other captains during CWC press conference
    5
    Blake Green talks to Kodi Nikorima. Vodafone Warriors training session. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Wednesday 8 April 2019 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Warriors star Blake Green praises new recruit Kodi Nikorima's impact
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. Kiwis Rugby League training at Mt Smart Stadium ahead of the upcoming test match against the Australian Kangaroos this weekend. Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 8 October 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

    Kiwis coach Michael Maguire backs Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to bounce back in NRL
    Patrick Herbert. Vodafone Warriors v Newcastle Knights. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 5 May 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

    New Warrior Patrick Herbert reveals his late sister is his 'motivation'
    Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. Kiwis Rugby League training at Mt Smart Stadium ahead of the upcoming test match against the Australian Kangaroos this weekend. Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 8 October 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

    Kiwis skipper Watene-Zelezniak granted permission by Panthers to speak with rival clubs
    Quentin Pongia in action during the rugby league NRL match between the Warriors and the Illawarra Steelers, 1998. Photo:Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT

    Warriors to honour Kiwis league legend Quentin Pongia against Broncos