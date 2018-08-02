 

Warriors star Adam Blair concedes he needs to change as he returns from latest suspension

AAP
Adam Blair concedes he's playing too close to the edge and has vowed to shed a dirty player tag by toning down his tackle technique.

Blair returns from his second suspension of the season for Saturday's pivotal match against St George Illawarra in Wollongong, a regular graveyard for the Auckland outfit.

The eighth-placed Warriors are boosted by the return from injury of three experienced forwards - Issac Luke and Tohu Harris from injury and Blair from his one-week ban for dangerous contact.

The 32-year-old's blindside hit on Melbourne Storm counterpart Kenny Bromwich after he had passed the ball continued an ugly trend.

Blair was labelled a "coward" by commentator Andrew Johns following a similar incident last year when he took out Storm halfback Cooper Cronk while playing for the Brisbane Broncos.

In just his third game for the Warriors, against Canberra in March, Blair was sin-binned and charged after taking out Aidan Sezer.

Widely derided for a cheap shot, he also copped a rebuke from coach Stephen Kearney over his technique.

Blair said the latest incident delivered a message he can't ignore.

"It frustrates me because the things that have kept me on the sideline are avoidable and I'm aware of those things," Blair said.

"Me being out doesn't help the situation - the group's young enough as it is. A bit of leadership from me goes missing when I'm not playing."

Blair's presence was missed as the listless Warriors succumbed 36-12 by the Gold Coast in Robina, leaving their play-off hopes in some doubt.

The 283-game veteran has vowed to continue pressuring playmakers and kickers against the fourth-placed Dragons but he'll be realistic about what he can get away with.

"The team needs people to do those things for the team - you know, not let people come to the line and play.

"It's more about having a better selection. Maybe I just need to check myself before I do something like that again."

Adam Blair. Vodafone Warriors training session. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Tuesday 3 July 2018
Adam Blair. Source: Photosport
'Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones' - Mark Graham predicts he'll be the first of many Kiwis inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame

1 NEWS
Mark Graham predicts he’ll be the first of many New Zealanders to be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame after becoming the first Kiwi to receive the honour last night in Sydney.

The former Kiwis captain, who played for Norths Brisbane and the North Sydney Bears in the 1980s, was unaware that New Zealanders were eligible for the honour but said it was an honour and a privilege to be in such company.

Now that New Zealanders are eligible, Graham said there were countless of his fellow Kiwi greats worthy of the Hall of Fame.

"There’s numerous, obviously Ruben (Wiki) and Stacey Jones, Stephen Kearney, there’s any number of them,” he said.

"I'm very fortunate to be the first but there's going to be many more for sure." 

Graham paid credit to his “great mentor and a great friend” Graham Lowe during his speech.

“Graham coached me as a junior, went to senior football together and international football together, we travelled overseas and he coached and I played for Norths Brisbane for a year,” Graham told 1News.

The Hall of Fame was not the only honour on the horizon for Graham, who was set to become the subject of a documentary by his filmmaker son.

“I’m not unhappy about it,” Graham chuckled.

The NRL Hall of Fame inductee said he hoped his son’s documentary would convey the importance of hard work and self-belief in his career. Source: 1 NEWS

He hoped the importance of hard work and self-belief would come across.  

“Hard work, you get something for it,” he said. 

The former Kiwis captain says it was an honour and a privilege to be in such illustrious company. Source: 1 NEWS
West Tigers veteran Robbie Farah hints at playing for club in 2019

AAP
Wests Tigers veteran Robbie Farah has hinted at being offered another contract by the club to play what would be a 17th season in the NRL.

Whether or not he has the desire to run around again at 35 years of age remains to be seen.

After gaining a mid-year release from South Sydney to make an emotional return to the Tigers, Farah comes off contract at the end of the year and is considering retirement.

But the 2005 premiership-winning hooker on Tuesday suggested the club is open to keeping him around next season and that the final call would up to him.

"There haven't been formal discussions but informally I think there's a possibility," Farah said.

"It's not set in stone either way. I've got to decide whether I want to.

"Once I do that, I think we can work out a plan moving forward."

Farah admits the prospect of another pre-season was "scary" while he would also be swayed by the decision of long-time teammate Benji Marshall to go on in 2019.

"I'm sure we'll pick each other's brains about it in the coming weeks," Farah said.

While he has returned to playing 80 minutes since moving back to Concord, the former Kangaroos and NSW representative has given thought to playing a dual role next year.

The Tigers have Jacob Liddle on their books, however, the 21-year-old has battled to rediscover his best form since undergoing twin shoulder surgeries last summer.

"Part of the reason the club would want to keep me here next year, if I stay, would be to help that transition for Jacob," Farah said.

"He probably struggled a bit this year with the physicality, the body, and the shoulder injuries.

"I think if I was to stay next year it allows the club not to rush Jacob back.

"But at the same time I can work with him, maybe share a game.

"I could have a couple of weeks off if he's going really well or things like that.

"They're all the discussions that need to take place."

With five games remaining this year, Farah and the ninth-placed Tigers will look to keep their finals ambitions alive with a win over Newcastle on Friday.

They are four points behind the eighth-placed Warriors.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Robbie Farah. Source: Getty
