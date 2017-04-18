 

Warriors stalwart headed west as Tigers confirm signing of prop Ben Matulino for 2018

AAP

The Wests Tigers have moved quickly to cover the loss of skipper Aaron Woods, signing Warriors prop Ben Matulino to a three-year NRL deal.

Ben Matulino during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Wednesday 5 April 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Ben Matulino during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

The Tigers last night announced they had inked a deal with the former New Zealand Test prop until the end of 2020, a contract reportedly worth $700,000 per season.

The joint venture are attempting to plug massive holes in their roster for 2018 with Woods, Mitchell Moses and James Tedesco set to depart at season's end.

The 28-year-old has been inconsistent over the last several seasons and last year was one of five players dropped from the New Zealand Test team for taking a cocktail of prescription drugs and energy drinks.

The two Warriors enforcers know they have to make amends against Penrith.
He was at one time considered one of the premier props in the game however his stocks have fallen in recent seasons and he has not represented his country since 2015.

Tigers coach Nathan Cleary, who worked with Matulino during his time at the Warriors, said he had the potential to be one of the best big men in the game.

"Ben has proven himself as an elite front rower in both the NRL and international arena," Cleary said.

"We welcome Ben as an integral part of Wests Tigers' future."

Matulino played his 197th match for the Warriors last night in their 14-20 loss to the Storm.

