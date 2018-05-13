Warriors' spine misfires in heavy loss to fired up Roosters

The Warriors failed to cope with the absence of Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke during their directionless loss to the Sydney Roosters, says skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The 32-0 hiding in Auckland last night was lamented by Tuivasa-Sheck, whose third-placed team opened the season with five straight wins but struck wobbles over their next five.

Inspiring wins over St George Illawarra and Wests Tigers have blended with hefty losses to the Brisbane Melbourne and now the Roosters, with the latter possibly the most dispiriting.

The Warriors were a distant second in the battle of the trenches and their defence was easily prised open.

However, it was the muted attacking effort which most concerned Tuivasa-Sheck, who admitted he, halfback Mason Lino and hooker Karl Lawton were out of synch in trying to mirror the influence of Johnson and Luke.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

"Me and Mason and Karl could have done a lot better to help Greeny out," he said.

"It felt like a lot of pressure was on him just to run the whole goal line.

"Mason, he's done it before, Greeny and Karl know that those combinations can be a lot better."

Another spine configuration may be needed next week against Parramatta after Lino suffered an ankle injury which requires scans.

Coach Stephen Kearney said he will consider selection tweaks.