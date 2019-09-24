TODAY |

Warriors sold again with sole owner to take charge of the NRL club: report

Autex Industries are set to become the sole owners of the Warriors, with the company set to buy the Carlaw Heritage Trust’s 67 per cent stake, according to reports.

The paperwork for the sale is still to be completed, NZ Herald reports, but the sale will come less than 18 months after Carlaw Heritage Trust (CHT) and Autex bought the club off Eric Watson for $16 million.

The purchase in April 2018 saw Autex become a minority shareholder with a 33 per cent stake.

CHT, which used the proceeds from the sale of Carlaw Park to buy the club, made a multi-million dollar loss on the deal having sold their 67 per cent share for less than they paid for it, NZ Herald reports.

The sale comes after several weeks of negotiations, which come after the partnership between Autex and the CHT broke down over a difference in philosophies and personality clashes.

Source: Photosport
