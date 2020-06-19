Warriors slump to big defeat against Souths after shocking no call on Fusitu'a high shot

South Sydney have scored back-to-back wins for the first time this year as fullback Latrell Mitchell starred against the hapless Warriors in a 40-12 win on Friday night.

Mitchell set up two tries and saved as many in a slick performance at the back as the Warriors crumbled under the pressure at Bankwest Stadium.

Two bullet passes from Mitchell gifted Campbell Graham and Alex Johnston tries in the first half to set up an unassailable 22-6 lead at the break.

A week after they trounced North Queensland in Gosford, the Warriors crumbled under a poor completion rate, maintaining their own trend of inconsistency this season.

Just three weeks ago the Warriors set an NRL record for most consecutive completed sets with 44 against St George Illawarra but they looked a far cry from that standard of performance on Friday night.

Instead, in front of a devoted crowd of 436 fans, it was the Rabbitohs who found their groove.

Souths ran in two easy tries within six minutes while Kodi Nikorima was in the sin bin for a professional foul midway through the first half.

Rabbitohs winger Dane Gagai had pinched an intercept 10 metres from his own line and raced 70 metres before he was brought down and Nikorima was pinged for attempting to slow him down.

Conversely, the Rabbitohs scored while milestone man Cody Walker was in the sin bin for repeated ruck interferences at the end of the first half.

Walker soon made up for his transgression, scoring through broken play on the line just minutes after he returned to cap off a memorable 100th NRL game.

Tries to Damien Cook and a second from Johnson off a perfectly-placed Walker chip-kick added to the impressive total in the second half.

The Warriors scored first, in the sixth minute, when Blake Green floated a ball out to winger David Fusitu'a, but that's where the joy stopped until Agnatius Paasi grabbed a consolation try in the dying minutes.

Forward Lachlan Burr was lost to concussion early in the first half, while Fusitu'a was also taken off after copping a high shot from Mitchell while attempting to score.

Mitchell could face sanction from the match review committee on Saturday morning.

Kodi vs Cody looms as key to Warriors-Rabbitohs showdown