TODAY |

Warriors sign Tonga star Ben Murdoch-Masila

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have today announced the signing of Tongan international, Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Ben Murdoch-Masila of Tonga on the charge. 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final, England v Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium Source: Photosport

Murdoch-Masila is currently in the final season of a three year contract with Super League team, Warrington Wolves and will begin his NRL return with the Warriors in 2021.

The 29-year old forward cited the desire to bring his children back to New Zealand so they can be closer to family as the main driving force behind his decision.

The 120kg Tongan juggernaut has an impressive highlight reel, predominantly featuring threatening ball carrying and line breaking ability coupled with explosive pace. 

Murdoch-Masila will be no stranger to the intensity of the NRL having already notched up 46 games for the Wests Tigers and six for the Penrith Panthers.

The second-rower has made a name for himself with many standout performances in the Tongan jersey, most notably at Eden Park last year where Mate Ma'a Tonga achieved a historic win over the Kangaroos.

The Warriors will play their first game of the 2020 season this Saturday as they face the Knights in Newcastle. 

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Dana White says Adesanya vs Romero UFC fight 'sucked'
2
Israel Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title after underwhelming win over Yoel Romero
3
Manu Tuilagi shown red card after shoulder charge against Wales winger
4
Hurricanes' Tyrel Lomax handed three week suspension for no arms tackle
5
Eddie Jones slam 'absolute rubbish' from Kiwi referee in Six Nations win
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Watch: Broncos youngster caught napping in gym gets massive fright from cackling teammates

Warriors sweating on Tuivasa-Sheck's fitness ahead of NRL season opener

NRL planning for coronavirus 'worst case scenario' ahead of possible disruptions to season

Brisbane in box seat for NRL expansion, second NZ team still in the conversation