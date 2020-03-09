Warriors sign Tonga star Ben Murdoch-Masila

The Warriors have today announced the signing of Tongan international, Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Ben Murdoch-Masila of Tonga on the charge. 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final, England v Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium Source: Photosport

Murdoch-Masila is currently in the final season of a three year contract with Super League team, Warrington Wolves and will begin his NRL return with the Warriors in 2021.

The 29-year old forward cited the desire to bring his children back to New Zealand so they can be closer to family as the main driving force behind his decision.

The 120kg Tongan juggernaut has an impressive highlight reel, predominantly featuring threatening ball carrying and line breaking ability coupled with explosive pace.

Murdoch-Masila will be no stranger to the intensity of the NRL having already notched up 46 games for the Wests Tigers and six for the Penrith Panthers.

The second-rower has made a name for himself with many standout performances in the Tongan jersey, most notably at Eden Park last year where Mate Ma'a Tonga achieved a historic win over the Kangaroos.