Warriors sign Titans utility Karl Lawton for two-year deal

The Warriors have picked up Gold Coast utility Karl Lawton on a two-year deal to replace the outgoing Ata Hingano.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Karl Lawton of the Titans runs with the ball during the round six NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canberra Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium on April 8, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

Karl Lawton in action for the Gold Coast Titans against the Canberra Raiders.

The 22-year-old Lawton has made 12 NRL appearances since his 2016 debut, and can play in the halves, at hooker or in any of the outside-back positions.

A Queenslander by birth, he's the club's 10th signing of 2018.

With Shaun Johnson and Blake Green set to be the club's first-choice halves pairing, Lawton will likely provide cover for the duo alongside Mason Lino.

Hingano was released on Tuesday and will likely join Canberra.

"We really like what Karl has to offer and he'll be a great addition to our squad," Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said.

"He lined up against us twice last season and we've also seen him in trials, so we have a good understanding of his qualities."

Elsewhere, young guns Sam Cook and Hayze Perham have had their youth contracts upgraded after impressing during pre-season.

Both players took part in the Warriors' two trials, a 20-14 win over Melbourne in Rotorua before a victory by the same scoreline against the Titans.

"It's also pleasing to see Sam and Hayze promoted - they've been wonderful during our pre-season training program," Kearney said.

Their first 2018 NRL match is against South Sydney in Perth next weekend.

