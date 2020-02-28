Warriors sign rookie on two-year deal to patch prop crisis

The Warriors have handed a maiden NRL first grade contract to Jamayne Taunoa- Brown in response to their pre-season prop crisis.



New Warriors prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown. Source: NRL

Brought to Auckland on a trial contract, the 23-year-old has done enough to earn a two-year deal and should make his first grade debut off the interchange bench in next month's opening-round match against Newcastle.



In the last fortnight, the Warriors have lost Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei to season-ending knee injuries while fellow-prop Sam Lisone was released to the Titans.



Melbourne-born Taunoa-Brown has trialled previously at the Storm and Knights but failed to break into first grade, having played in the Queensland Cup for the last two seasons.

