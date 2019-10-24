TODAY |

Warriors sign Panthers hooker to replace Issac Luke

The Warriors look to have replaced departing Issac Luke, signing Penrith Panthers hooker Wayde Egan to a three-year deal.

Egan, 22, joins the Warriors after being granted an early release from his Panthers contract, with Penrith having snapped up Fiji international Apisai Koroisau, leaving him looking at limited playing time in 2020.

In a statement, Warriors general manager Brian Smith hailed the arrival of Egan - the club having been without an established starting hooker following Luke's release earlier this year.

"He's a high quality hooker who had an outstanding NYC career and has really impressed since coming into first grade," Smith said.

"His enthusiasm and skills at dummy-half have attracted the attention of our recruitment and coaching staff and we know he'll make a significant impact with us."

Egan will be competing with the likes of Karl Lawton and the injury ravaged Nathaniel Roache for the number nine role at the Warriors next season.

Wayde Egan Source: Getty
