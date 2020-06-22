Warriors sign new loan from Panthers after rough weekend on and off the field

The Warriors have eased their roster issues for the immediate future after signing Penrith Panthers prop Jack Hetherington on loan.

Jack Hetherington of the Panthers in possession during a 2020 NRL Trial against the West Tigers. Source: Getty

The new deal will come into effect immediately after the Sydney Roosters recalled front rower Poasa Faamausili, who spent a month with the Warriors on loan in the wake of their heavy injury toll among their middle forwards.

Hetherington, a 1.90m-tall, 107kg front rower and Penrith's 2018 NRL rookie of the year, has made 16 NRL appearances to date with the last of them being the Panthers' first-round win over the Roosters back in March.

"[Panthers head coach] Ivan Cleary, the Panthers and the NRL have been terrific in making Jack available so quickly after we lost Poasa," said Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan.

"Jack had a breakout year in 2018 and will give us the qualities we're looking for, a big man in the middle who carries the ball strongly and is tough defensively.”

The move comes as morale in the Warriors camp is low after back-to-back heavy losses, the surprise axing of coach Stephen Kearney and the revelation players wanted to leave the team to return to their families in New Zealand.

The team could also lose captain and star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who was charged with a grade one shoulder charge on Felise Kaufusi in the Warriors 50-6 loss to the Storm on Friday.

An early guilty plea would see Tuivasa-Sheck miss one week but it's understood the Warriors are weighing up contesting the charge.

