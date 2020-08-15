Warriors sign fifth loan of season with Manly teen Albert Hopoate joining on four-week deal

The Warriors have secured another loan player to help their player stocks with Sea Eagles outside back Albert Hopoate joining the club for at least the next four weeks.

Albert Hopoate Source: Photosport

The Warriors confirmed this afternoon an agreement was reached with Manly, and Hopoate will link up with the team at their Terrigal base on Sunday, becoming the club’s fifth loan player overall and the fourth currently in camp.

The 19-year-old is a younger brother of Bulldogs fullback Will Hopoate and son of former NRL player John Hopoate.

“We’re hugely grateful to (head coach) Des Hasler and the Sea Eagles as well as the NRL for the support they’ve given us in making Albert available,” said Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

“We’re delighted to have Albert on board. He was a prodigious talent coming through the junior grades, representative sides and Origin age teams for New South Wales.

“Unfortunately, injury has curtailed his NRL aspirations so far but we are looking forward to seeing him play for the Vodafone Warriors.

“Albert is a player who can handle fullback, wing and centre and is uncanny in his likeness to older brother Will.”

Hopoate comes into the squad to provide much-needed depth in the outside backs following the loss of experienced wingers David Fusitu’a and Ken Maumalo, who returned home last month for family reasons.

A Beacon Hill Bears junior, Hopoate – 183cm and 98kg – is making his return from two knee operations after a stunning junior career.