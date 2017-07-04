 

Warriors sign Eels winger on short-term deal

The New Zealand Warriors have signed Parramatta Eels winger Bureta Faraimo on a short-term contract as injury cover for the remainder of the NRL season.

Bureta Faraimo

Bureta Faraimo

Wellington-born Faraimo has scored nine tries for the Eels in 15 appearances but hasn't made an NRL appearance this season.

He is the leading tryscorer in this year's NSW Super Premiership club competition, scoring 14 times for Wentworthville.

Faraimo plans to play in England next year, Warriors recruitment manager Tony Iro confirmed.

"He wanted to come home and we feel he gives us some really good cover in our outside backs if we need it," Iro said.

