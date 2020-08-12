TODAY |

Warriors sign Eels and Fiji prop Kane Evans

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have signed Parramatta and Fiji prop Kane Evans on a two-year deal through to the end of 2022.

Kane Evans. Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old will be a boost to the Warriors’ thin propping stocks. The Warriors have loaned prop Jack Hetherington from the Panthers this season after Bunty Afoa and Leeson Ah Mau were ruled out with injuries.

The 199cm, 110kg prop has 108 NRL appearances for the Sydney Roosters and the Eels.

“Kane is a really important signing for us as he brings the size, leg speed and aggression that we are looking to add to our pack,” said Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

“With Ben Murdoch-Masila coming, the rise of young Eliesa Katoa, Jack Murchie joining us and now Kane dramatically changes the dynamics of the squad.”


