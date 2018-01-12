 

Warriors sign Cook Islands centre on a one year deal

The Warriors have today confirmed the signing of Cook Islands international centre Anthony Gelling from English club Wigan on a one year deal.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 30/09/2016 - Rugby League - First Utility Super League Play-off - Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - DW Stadium, Wigan, England - Wigan's Anthony Gelling.

Anthony Gelling

Gelling, 27, spent six seasons playing for Wigan, and has been snapped up by the Warriors after training with the club this week.

Speaking to the Warriors' official site, Gelling said he was delighted to return to his hometown club as a player.

"I'd had six seasons in England and I really wanted to be back in New Zealand around my family. I'm grateful for everything Wigan did for me and for allowing me to head home early.

"I wasn't sure what would happen with my career but the opportunity came up to train with the Vodafone Warriors this week and now I'm excited about signing for the club."

With utility back Gerard Beale to miss the start of the new NRL season after picking up a serious injury during the Rugby League World Cup, Gelling's signing comes at an ideal time for the Warriors, coach Stephen Kearney says.

"We're thrilled we've been able to add him to our squad. He brings size and some special skills, providing further depth and increasing competition among our outside backs," Kearney told the club's official website.

"He proved himself in the Super League and has immediately impressed us at training this week."

Gelling played 114 times for Wigan, scoring 52 tries.

Warriors

